Man held for molesting minor girl in Maharashtra

Thane: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Wangani here, police said on Thursday.

Assistant police inspector Dhananjay Pore of Kulgaon police station said the accused, whose name has been withheld with police, lured the nine-year-old victim on pretext of getting her some snacks and then took her to a secluded place near Wangani railway station and molested her.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening and the accused was nabbed yesterday.

The girl after reaching home narrated about the incident to her parents after which an offence was registered in this regard under IPC section 376 (rape) and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012, police said.