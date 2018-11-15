Man sentenced to 3-years in jail for winking, leering at minor in rare court judgement

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old man was sentenced to three years of prison term for winking and leering at a minor by Beed court in Maharashtra's Marathwada on Thursday.

The incident took place on April 20, 2017. The accused, Purushottam Veer, a resident of Takal Gawhan in Beed, started stalked the 16-year-old victim on the streets of Raymoha. He then reportedly leered and winked at her.

The victim later registered a complaint in Patoda Police station. The police filed a case under Section 354 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subinspector Arun Dongre led the investigations in the case.

Seven witnesses testified against the accused in the court.

The accused has also been fined Rs 500 along with the three-year jail term.

Praising the sentencing by the court, government lawyer Advocate Anil Dhase said that the judgement will act as a deterrent for men making unwanted sexual remarks or advances.