Mumbai: Man thrashes 16-year-old girl for asking him not to make noise - Video

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl was left with a fractured nose after a man allegedly hit her repeatedly for asking him and his friends not to argue among themselves loudly in Kurla-Nehrunagar here, while the locals remained mute spectators, police said on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, was captured by a CCTV camera. The video, purportedly showing Imran Shahid Shaikh, who was known to the girls, attacking her, has gone viral on social and mainstream media.

The accused was arrested on the day of the incident, but was later granted bail by a local court, the police said.

According to a police official, the incident took place on October 17 near SRA Building in Shramjeevi Nagar at 7 pm when the girl was going to her class with a friend at Adarsh Nagar in Thakkar Bappa Colony in Chembur.

"When she was near the building, she saw a group of youths, seated inside a parked auto rickshaw, arguing loudly. The girl asked them not to make noise and then walked some distance with her friend," the official said.

However, enraged at being rebuked by her, Shaikh came out of the auto rickshaw and thrashed her repeatedly, he said.

"Shaikh hit her on the nose with a metal object, after which she collapsed on the ground, with her nose bleeding profusely," the official said, adding Shaikh then threatened her and fled from the spot.

"The people, who witnessed the incident, did not stop Imran from beating her," he said.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was found to have suffered a nose fracture, the official said.

On the basis of her complaint, Nehrunagar Police registered a case against Shaikh for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and criminal intimidation.

Shaikh was arrested on the day of the incident. He was produced in a local court, which granted him bail, investigating officer Deepak Pawra said, adding further probe is underway.