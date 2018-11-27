हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maratha reservation

Maratha community to be given independent reservation, no change in existing 52% quota: CM Devendra Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday assured that there would be no changes in the existing reservations in the state due to the Maratha quota.

“Without disturbing the 52% reservation, Maratha community will be given independent reservation. Our government is committed to this,” said Fadnavis in the state assembly.

However, he did not clarify if the quota would be 16 per cent, as previously announced by the Congress-NCP government in 2014 or a new figure will be announced.

The state government will likely introduce a bill on Thursday to provide reservations to the Maratha community in jobs and educational institutes under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class category.

The Maratha quota issue has dominated the discussion in the state's Legislative Assembly and Council since the winter session began on November 19.

The Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Monday with the Opposition demanding that the government table the State Backward Class Commission's report on Maratha quota and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' (TISS) report on Dhangar reservation.

The House had to be adjourned four times; first for 10 minutes, then till the end of Question Hour and later twice for 15 minutes each following the uproar.

With agency inputs

