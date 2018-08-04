हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maratha quota row

Maratha reservation row: 11 more arrested for violence in Pune's Chakan

The number of arrests has now gone up to 29 in the Chakan incident which took place on July 30.

Maratha reservation row: 11 more arrested for violence in Pune&#039;s Chakan

Pune: At least 11 more people were arrested on Saturday in connection with a violence that broke out in Pune's Chakan industrial area over the Maratha reservation issue on Saturday.

The number of arrests has now gone up to 29 in the Chakan incident which took place on July 30.

Investigation officer in the case Giri Gosawi said, "FIR has been registered against several people. Further investigation is underway."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that his government would provide reservation to Marathas in accordance with law.

After holding a meeting with state leaders from diverse sections, Fadnavis said: "A joint statement has been signed to give reservation to Marathas lawfully. The state government stands in absolute support for Maratha reservation, and we are following a requisite process to do it at the earliest."

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has been agitating across the state demanding reservation in government jobs and education.

The major demands of the morcha are - decision on the Maratha quota at the earliest, all cases against Maratha protesters be taken back, action against the officers responsible for firing and lathi charge during state-wide protest on July 25, resignation or sacking of ministers and MLAs who gave irresponsible statements against the Maratha community.

Besides reservation, they have also been demanding loan waiver, justice in Kopardi rape case and a solution to unemployment in their community. 

Tags:
Maratha quota rowMaharashtraChakan violenceDevendra Fadnavis

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close