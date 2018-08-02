हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maratha reservation stir

Maratha reservation stir: Mixed response to 'Jail Bharo Andolan' across Maharashtra

Maratha activists' 'Jail Bharo Andolan', demanding reservations in job and education, received mixed responses across Maharashtra on Wednesday. 

File photo

Mumbai: Maratha activists' 'Jail Bharo Andolan', demanding reservations in job and education, received mixed responses across Maharashtra on Wednesday. 

The protests held steam in a few pockets with nearly 335 protestors being detained in the state during the day. 

However, various reports stated that just a little over 30 demonstrators showed up at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, over fears of cases being slapped against them. Police detained 34 persons, who were later released. No violence was reported from any place, police said.

Agitators also staged a demonstration outside the residence of Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar in Latur district and blocked a portion of Pune-Solapur National Highway in Solapur.

Farmers in Hingoli district in the Marathwada region, which has witnessed most of the aggressive protests in the last 10 days, organised a bullock-cart march to demand quota for the community.

At least 65 protesters were detained in Pune district, a rural police official said. Pro-quota agitators also organised a rally at Junnar in the district, he added.

In Madha in Solapur district, at least 50 protesters were detained.

Eleven protesters were detained at Pandharpur when they locked the gate of the Tehsildar office under a "Tala-thoko" agitation. Police took agitators in custody after opening the gate.

Over 150 protesters were detained at Malegaon in Nashik district and 25 at Ambejogai in Beed district.

The demonstrations are being led by Maratha Kranti Morcha and other Maratha outfits. 

"We have lost confidence in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His assurances of offering reservation are hollow," Kedar Shinde, a protester at Azad Maidan, said.

State-wide protests across Maharashtra over Maratha reservation took a violent turn in the last 10 days. Incidents of stone-pelting, arson and vandalism have been common with police personnel resorting to lathi charge in some places. Hundreds have been injured in a stir which refuses to die down.

With PTI inputs

