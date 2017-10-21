Watch — Minor girl molested, slapped in Mumbai, incident captured on CCTV

Mumbai: A minor girl was molested on the busy streets of Mumbai and was badly beaten up after she raised an alarm by a youth.

The incident took place on October 17 and was captured by a CCTV installed nearby. The police have registered a case against the accused.

In a complaint filed at the Nehru Nagar Police Station, the victim alleged she was going to her tuition classes when the accused hurled stones at her. He assaulted her after she raised an objection.

In the video, the accused is seen molesting and beating up the girl in front of a number of people who stood there as mute spectators. The victim gets slapped multiple times before she falls on the ground.