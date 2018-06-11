हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Mob kills 2 in Aurangabad

A mob of villagers attacked eight men with wooden and metal rods after nabbing them

Mob kills 2 in Aurangabad
Representational image

Aurangabad: Two people were allegedly beaten to death here by a mob on the suspicion that they were thieves.

The attack also seriously injured six others.

Reportedly, a mob of villagers attacked eight men with wooden and metal rods after nabbing them from near a farm in the village.

The incident took place in Chandgaon village in Maharashtra`s Aurangabad district on Friday.

The police have booked over 300 people. 

Tags:
MaharashtraAurangabadChandgaon village

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close