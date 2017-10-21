MSRTC strike called off, state bus services to resume

MUMBAI: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation or MSRTC on late Friday night called off their bus strike. All state bus services are expected to resume by Saturday morning. The decision was taken during an MSRTC core committee meeting late night.

On Tuesday, a day before Diwali, more than one lakh MSRTC employees went on strike demanding a salary hike demanding a 25 per cent pay hike and implementation of 7th Pay Commission. .

Earlier on Friday, the Bombay High Court called the strike "illegal" and directed MSRTC to resume work immediately. Justice S K Shinde also directed the committee, set up by the state government to look into the employees' issues, and submit an interim report by November 15 and the final report on December 21.

"The strike is illegal and they (MSRTC staff) are directed to resume work with immediate effect," the court said.

"The government cannot remain a mute spectator on the strike. This is affecting the public at large, especially during the festive season," it added.

The state government had agreed to an interim hike of 10 per cent, but MRSTC demanded a 25 per cent hike.

Lakhs of passengers were affected by the strike. Nearly 10,000 travellers ply from Mumbai and Pune daily. The state transport ferries over 65 lakh passengers everyday.