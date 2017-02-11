close
Mumbai AIU seizes gold bars worth Rs 54 lakh

ANI | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 14:07

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai customs on Saturday seized 18 gold bars from a passenger arriving at Mumbai Airport.

The passenger was travelling from Dubai with gold worth Rs 54, 67, 924.

A case against the person has been registered and investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 14:07

