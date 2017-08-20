Admission to FYJC in Mumbai to be allotted on first-come, first-served basis

New Delhi: Students seeking admission in first year junior colleges (FYJC) in Mumbai will be allotted seats on first-come, first-served basis from Monday, the state's education department has said.

This means, a college possessing a vacant seat will offer it to the one who applies first. As per a circular issued by the education department on Saturday, students will be categorised into three groups, reported the Hindustan Times.

Group 1 - Students who scored between 80% and 100%

Group 2 - Students who bagged between 60% and 100%

Group 3 - Students who secured pass percentage in Class 10

Students securing more than 80% are suggested to fill part of their application form on Monday mentioning their college preferences. The list of vacant seats will be made available on the admission website.

The seats will be allotted to those students who will submit their forms first on Monday and Tuesday. Students who get the seat must visit the college with a computer generated receipt on the same day to book it.

The new allocation system is introduced as per a government resolution passed in January. It stated that all FYJC admissions should take place through a unified process.

"Although the admissions are on a first-serve basis, they are not entirely haphazard. We have divided students into groups based on their scores," said BB Chavan, deputy director of education, Mumbai region.

However, the faculties and students have expressed their objection on the matter calling it unfair.

"It is important to conduct all admissions on a merit basis. In the new system, an applicant may lose out on a seat just because of an internet glitch," said Hemlata Bagla, in-charge, principal, KC College, Churchgate.

Another principal, Kavita Rege, Sathaye College, Vile Parle, said, "If some students are admitted on merit and others are not, it is not a just system. Children need to earn a seat through their scores."