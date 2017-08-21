Thane: Fertility doctor booked for raping patient

New Delhi: A Mumbai-based doctor has been booked for allegedly raping a patient. The accused, practicing for nearly ten years, reportedly assists a surrogacy specialist doctor who runs a fertility centre in Thane's Naupada area.

A resident of Dharavi, the 21-year-old victim is a house wife, reported The Times of India. According to police, she had gone to the doctor for some services related to surrogacy.

"On Friday around 7.55 pm, while she was being examined in a room, the accused doctor applied some kind of gel to her private part, stripped her naked and raped her," said an officer quoting the complaint by the victim.

"When the accused forced himself on her, the woman raised an alarm. However, the doctor is alleged to have overpowered her, held her mouth and raped her," the officer added.

The woman has filed a complaint with the Naupada police. Following which, the accused was produced before a magistrate on Saturday and has been sent to police custody till August 22.

As per the complaint registered, the doctor had threatened the victim and warned her not to let anyone know about the incident.

Meanwhile, the woman has been sent for a medical examination and the investigation is underway, added police.