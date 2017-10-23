Girl jumps out of Mumbai local to escape molester

Mumbai: In a strange incident, a teen here on Sunday jumped out of a moving local train after a man entered the ladies compartment and refused to leave.

According to the railway police, the incident took place near South Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at around 10 am.

The 13-year-old, studying in class VIII, was reportedly coming back from her tuition and heading to Kalyan.

The compartment in which the girl was sitting was completely empty. It was when the train was about to depart from CSMT station, the man boarded the ladies' coach.

Following this, the girl informed him that he boarded the wrong compartment. However, the man asked her to keep quiet and started coming towards her.

This led the girl to jump out of the train.

A case has been lodged against the unidentified man under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) as well as relevant sections of the Railways Act.

Meanwhile, police examined the CCTV footages to identify the accused.

(With PTI inputs)