Mumbai: Girl stalked by unidentified men, police comes to rescue

Mumbai: In yet another incident of stalking, a media professional returning home from her workplace by an auto rickshaw from Andheri was followed by unidentified men on a bike yesterday.

Upon noticing the bikers, she called up the Mumbai Police Control Room for help after which they quickly swung into action.

The police kept the track of her route.

The woman also shot the pictures of the accused and tweeted a photograph of the two stalkers on the Mumbai police handle and later thanked police for her response.

"@MumbaiPolice Alert: two boys on a scooty passing lewd comments and chasing the Rick on Andheri Link Road," she tweeted.

"Kudos to @MumbaiPolice. Their quick responce and action time is worth appreciating!" 2 boys on a dio number 5994, chased my rick from Chitrakoot grounds in Andheri to Juhu circle.

Anyone who knows these guys Anyone who knows these guys or recognises the vehicle please reply with a tag to @MumbaiPolice"Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter and said, "@Asira_Tarannum reported stalking with a picture of the stalker & his vehicle number Didn`t take long for us to hunt down the accused.

"Yesterday night, the Amboli Police registered an FIR in the case under Indian Penal Code Section 354D for stalking, which leads to a jail-term of upto three years.

The Mumbai Police has started a Twitter drive #ReportStalking, in which one can take to the micro-blogging site if being stalked by someone, so that the cops can come for rescue.

"You surely don`t want us to stalk you for stalking a woman! #ReportStalking," the Mumbai Police had tweeted.