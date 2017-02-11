Mumbai: Minor fire breaks out at Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel
Mumbai: A minor fire broke out at the Tata Memorial Cancer hospital in Parel today, said a fire brigade official.
No one was injured in the incident, said the official.
"We received the call regarding the fire breaking out at 8.52 AM. Four fire engines and an equal number of water tankers were rushed to the site.
The blaze was doused within a few minutes," the official said.
The fire was confined to the wiring, electric installation in the basement area of the hospital building. The cause of the blaze will be ascertained after a thorough inquiry into the incident, said the official.
Senior Public Relations Officer of Tata Memorial Hospital S H Jafri, in a statement said, "Fire broke out in the basement of the main building, store room of dispensary. The fire has been brought under control.
There is no casualty. All activities have resumed. The cause and extent of damage is being assessed."
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Breaking News: Virender Sehwag just 'discovered' Arjun in Australia
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu