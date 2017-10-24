Mumbai Police can now accept donations from corporates. Conditions applied

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police will now be able to accept donations from corporates. As per a government resolution (GR) issued by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police can accept donations from all private firms.

The funds will be gathered as a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by the private firms. The amount collected will be used for up a welfare foundation for police personnel.

However, the state government has specifically stated in its circular that there shall be no conflict of interest while collecting the donations. It has also said that donations will be accepted only from people or organisations which have "high credibility".

#Maharashtra The government resolution also mentions that there shall be no conflict of interest while collecting the donations. — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2017

Mumbai Police has lately been a topic of concersation on social media because of its witty social media posts and the interaction that it has with the complainants. From popular shows like Game of Thrones to movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police is leaving no stone unturned to pass its messages to the residents.

These are some of the examples:

Bursting firecrackers may not necessarily be even your best friend's choice! #PollutionFreeDiwali pic.twitter.com/F2Vyz4bJXr — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 19, 2017

If you treat life like a game, remember, you may not always be a winner #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/n9vi1eJevp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 18, 2017

Superman may not be able to reach everywhere! We recommend dialling 100! #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/vZJaP4aIgY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 16, 2017

'STARK' evidence catches up just when you think we are in complete dark #GOTyou pic.twitter.com/s9blwltvDn — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 1, 2017