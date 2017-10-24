Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
The Mumbai Police will now be able to accept donations from corporates. As per a government resolution (GR) issued by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police can accept donations from all private firms.

Mumbai Police can now accept donations from corporates. Conditions applied

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police will now be able to accept donations from corporates. As per a government resolution (GR) issued by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police can accept donations from all private firms.

The funds will be gathered as a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by the private firms. The amount collected will be used for up a welfare foundation for police personnel. 

However, the state government has specifically stated in its circular that there shall be no conflict of interest while collecting the donations. It has also said that donations will be accepted only from people or organisations which have "high credibility". 

Mumbai Police has lately been a topic of concersation on social media because of its witty social media posts and the interaction that it has with the complainants. From popular shows like Game of Thrones to movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police is leaving no stone unturned to pass its messages to the residents. 

These are some of the examples:

