Narendra Dabholkar murder

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Main shooter Sachin Andure remanded to CBI custody till August 26

Sachin Prakasrao​ Andure was nabbed from Pune by a team of CBI.

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Main shooter Sachin Andure remanded to CBI custody till August 26
old photo

PUNE: A Pune district court on Sunday remanded Sachin Prakasrao Andure – the alleged main shooter in the murder case of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar - in CBI custody till August 26.

He was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class AS Mujumdar.

After tracking him for several months, the CBI arrested Andure in the evening on Saturday.

He was nabbed from Pune, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson had told reporters.

Andure is a resident of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. 

He is believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar while he was on a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013, the CBI spokesperson said.

The central probe agency, which is probing the murder case, had earlier filed a chargesheet naming Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar as the shooters in the case.

The two shooters are on the run at the moment.

