Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Main shooter Sachin Andure remanded to CBI custody till August 26

PUNE: A Pune district court on Sunday remanded Sachin Prakasrao Andure – the alleged main shooter in the murder case of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar - in CBI custody till August 26.

He was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class AS Mujumdar.

Pune: Sachin Andure an accused in 2013 Dabholkar murder case sent to CBI custody till 26 August. He was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation yesterday #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/IqhzU8Clba — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

After tracking him for several months, the CBI arrested Andure in the evening on Saturday.

He was nabbed from Pune, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson had told reporters.

Andure is a resident of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

He is believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar while he was on a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013, the CBI spokesperson said.

The central probe agency, which is probing the murder case, had earlier filed a chargesheet naming Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar as the shooters in the case.

The two shooters are on the run at the moment.