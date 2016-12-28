Now, take selfie with people defecating in open and win Rs 500!

Buldhana: It's a unique campaign launched by a panchayat in Maharashtra to India an open defecation-free nation.

Chandol panchayat of Maharashtra's Buldhana district has come up with one-of-its-kind way to stop open defecation.

Now, whoever takes a selfie with person/s defecating in open will get a reward of Rs 500, according to a report in inkhabar.

Reportedly, the panchayat has given its nod to the decision to provide help in PM Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

The decision will be implemented from April 2017.

The motive behind this campaign is to shame those who defecate in open. Fearing this move, people may stop defecating in the open, locals say.