close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Now, take selfie with people defecating in open and win Rs 500!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 15:18
Now, take selfie with people defecating in open and win Rs 500!

Buldhana: It's a unique campaign launched by a panchayat in Maharashtra to India an open defecation-free nation.

Chandol panchayat of Maharashtra's  Buldhana district has come up with one-of-its-kind way to stop open defecation.

Now, whoever takes a selfie with person/s defecating in open will get a reward of Rs 500, according to a report in inkhabar.

Reportedly, the panchayat has given its nod to the decision to provide help in PM Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. 

The decision will be implemented from April 2017.

The motive behind this campaign is to shame those who defecate in open. Fearing this move, people may stop defecating in the open, locals say.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 13:56

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.