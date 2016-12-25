PM Narendra Modi's Maharashtra visit: Top 10 quotes from the event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday not only sent some strong signals against black money and corruption but also laid the foundation for a Rs 3600 crore grand memorial for Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast. PM also inaugurated the Pune Metro rail project at the SSPMS ground during his day long visit to Maharashtra.

Modi in Raigad inaugurated the new campus of the National Institute of Securities Markets in Panvel and addressed a public function at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ground in suburban Bandra, after laying the foundation stone for two Metro rail projects, Elevated Rail Corridors Project and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

PM made a scathing attack on corruption and talked about the long term benefits of demonitisation during this day-long visit to Maharashtra.

Here are the top 10 quotes from his speech:

1. After 8th November, urban local bodies have seen a rise in their income. This makes it possible to spend more resources of development.

2. In this nation everybody is equal before the law and everyone has to follow the law.

3. Those who governed earlier did not act (against black money) hence I had to take harsh steps, says PM Modi.

4. India is urbanising at a very quick pace and thus, its essential to work in 2 directions. It’s essential to improve quality of life in villages while we mitigate the challenges that our urban areas are facing

5. We are working on gas grids, water grids, digital network, leveraging space technology, using technology to help farmers.

6. Earlier infrastructure was only about roads, rail and airports. Now times have changed. We need to cater to people's expectations.

7. The Government of India is actively working on the Rurban Mission. This caters to those places that are growing and urbanising quickly.

8. Demonetisation is a cleanliness campaign for the betterment of the country. The country is not ready to tolerate corruption anymore.

9. Who says the country can never change? The country will change, it will improve, it will be at the forefront of the world in under three years.

10. The strength of 125 crore Indians will bring about change in this nation.