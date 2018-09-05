हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajiv Gandhi bridge

Portion of Rajiv Gandhi bridge in Bhiwandi collapses, closed for vehicular traffic

A slab of the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover had developed cracks. 

Image Credit: ANI

THANE: A day after the Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata collapsed leaving one person dead and several injured, a portion of another bridge collapsed and this time in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi powerloom town on Wednesday. According to the initial reports, some portion of the bridge had developed cracks and collapsed this morning after which it was closed for vehicular traffic.

According to ANI, the flyover, which lies in the Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra, had developed cracks following which the authorities closed it for vehicular traffic.

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had travelled on the bridge during his visit to the town to attend the 'Dahi Handi' festival on Monday.

According to an official, a slab of the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover had developed cracks. 

A 'crater' was formed on the bridge after some of its cement plaster fell off, an official of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster control cell said.

Some of the iron rods on the bridge were also dangling precariously, he added.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Commissioner Manohar Hirey and disaster cell chief Suresh Gaikwad conducted an inspection of the flyover this morning following which the decision to close for vehicular traffic was taken.

(With PTI Inputs)

