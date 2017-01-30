Pune Infosys techie strangled to death with computer cord, guard arrested

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old Infosys employee, was found dead inside office premises in Pune.

The deceased identified as K Rasila Raju belonged from Kerala. She was found dead at her workstation in the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi in Pune on Sunday.

The security guard of Infosys has been arrested from Mumbai in connection with the 25-year-old woman murder case.

Reacting to the incident, a post by Infosys Twitter handler read, "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragedy at Pune DC. Our hearts go out to our colleague’s family in this time of grief. We are working with the authorities to provide all necessary support."

(1/2) We are deeply saddened & shocked by the tragedy at Pune DC. Our hearts go out to our colleague’s family in this time of grief. — Infosys (@Infosys) January 30, 2017

(2/2) We are working with the authorities to provide all necessary support. — Infosys (@Infosys) January 30, 2017

K Rasila Raju was allegedly strangulated with the help of a computer wire. The incident took place on the ninth floor of the Infosys building.

"The incident might have taken place around 5 PM but we received a call around 8 PM. Raju was employed as a software engineer by the firm," Assistant Commissioner of Police Vaishali Jadhav said.

She said though it was Sunday, Rasila was working while her two teammates were online in Bengaluru.

"Her manager was trying to call her, but there was no response. The manager called and asked the security guard to go and check and when the security guard went to see her, she was found unconscious near her workstation," the officer said.