Pune kid thrashed brutally in school as he fails to produce Aadhaar card

Pune: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old student here was allegedly thrashed by his school teacher after he failed to provide the details of his Aadhaar card in school.

The beat up was such that the kid had to undergo a surgery following the brutal act. He suffered a serious injury in his knee.

The incident took place in Morya Shikshan Sanstha situated in Chinchwad area.

The cruel act surfaced a few weeks back, but it came to light on Sunday when the case was registered against the teacher by the parents of the boy in Chinchwad police station.

Police have slapped charges of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under section 324, and relevant sections of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 against the teacher identified as Kharat (full name is not known).

According to the parents of the student, they still do not know why the teacher had asked for the Aadhaar details from their son.

Sangeeta Belle, the mother of the boy said, "As per my knowledge, the school was planning to come up with a mobile application to send circulars and other notifications to parents. I think that they required the Aadhar details of students for that application. However, there was no need to hit our son so badly."

The parents said that the boy was admitted to a private hospital from October 6 to October 15 where he had to undergo a surgery after he was hit by the teacher.

"He was very scared to even tell us about the incident. He was facing difficulty in walking and we had to take him to a doctor for treatment. After he was admitted to the hospital for the surgery, that time he narrated the whole incident to us and we were in deep shock," Belle said.

After the boy was discharged from the hospital, the parents decided to approach the police and lodge the complaint against the teacher. Police are now trying to get more information about the teacher.

"Being Sunday, the school was closed and the parents also did not have much information about the teacher. Once the school is opened on Monday, we will contact the school authority and we will get further details in this case," a police official from Chinchwad police station said.