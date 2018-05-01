Raj Thackeray makes Twitter debut on Maharashtra Day, remembers those who sacrificed their lives for the state

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray made his debut on Twitter on Maharastra Day (May 1, 2018). In his first tweet, he said, "Today is Maharashtra Day. Today Marathi people got their rights and the Marathi language was recognised. Many people sacrificed their lives for this. Today is a day to remember all of them."

आज महाराष्ट्र दिन ! आज मराठी माणसाला त्याच्या हक्काचं राज्य मिळालं आणि एका अर्थानं मराठी भाषेला मान्यता मिळाली. हे राज्य मिळवण्यासाठी अनेका-अनेकांनी आपल्या प्राणांची आहुती दिली, अपार कष्ट झेलले. आज त्या सर्वांची आठवण करण्याचा आणि आपली जबाबादारी जाणण्याचा दिवस! जय महाराष्ट्र ! — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 1, 2018

In another tweet later the founder of MNS said:

Heartiest greetings to all Maharashtrians on Maharashtra Day. This morning paid my respects to all the martyrs who fought for our Maharashtra. Then I watched a short film.

The celebrations of the day are worth seeing.

Please do watch it..https://t.co/iwtWXkSMgy — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 1, 2018

Maharashtra Day commemorates the formation of the state of Maharashtra from the division of the Bombay State on 1 May 1960. Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed according to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960 enacted by the Parliament of India on 25 April 1960. It came into effect on 1 May 1960. May 1 is a public holiday in Maharashtra and applies to all the schools, offices and companies under the jurisdiction of the state and Central government.

Raj Thackeray is the nephew of Balasaheb Thackeray and a cousin of Uddhav Thackeray, the current leader and chairperson of the Shiv Sena.

Thackeray resigned from his uncle's party in January 2006 and launched his own party on March 9, 2006, in Mumbai.