Rs 28 lakhs in new Rs 2,000 notes seized at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: Security officials seized Rs 28 lakh in new Rs 2000 notes seized from a passenger at Mumbai Airport on Thursday.

The passenger was held while he was waiting at the airport to catch a flight to Dubai.

Massive raids are being carried out across the country by the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate in the wake of the burgeoning fake currency racket post demonetisation.

Consequent to the announcement of withdrawal of Legal Tender status of banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations from the midnight of November 8, 2016, the Reserve Bank of India made arrangements for supply of adequate quantity of banknotes in various denominations to the public through the banks.

Over the period from November 10, 2016 upto December 19, 2016, banks have reported that banknotes worth Rs 5,92,613 crore have been issued to public either over the counter or through ATMs.

In this period, the Reserve Bank has issued to the banks and their branches, for distribution to the public, a total of 22.6 billion pieces of notes of various denominations of which 20.4 billion pieces belonged to small denominations of Rs 10, 20, 50 and 100s and 2.2 billion belonged to higher denominations of Rs 2000 and Rs 500.