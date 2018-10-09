Rubber factory gutted in massive fire in Maharashtra's Thane

THANE: A massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in the Dombivli township in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Though no casualty was reported in the incident, the rubber factory was completely ravaged.

Thane: Fire broke out at a rubber company in Dombivli last night; firefighting operations underway. No casualties reported. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/OGtqR3riND — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

According to Fire Department officials, the blaze started around 1 AM and soon engulfed the entire factory, which is located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

Rubber items kept in the unit aggravated the blaze, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) chief fire officer Dileep Gund said.

More than six fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames.

Thick smoke and the smell of burning rubber engulfed the entire area, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, KDMC Mayor Vinita Rane visited the spot and directed the civic staff to make all efforts to douse the fire as soon as possible.

(With Agency Inputs)