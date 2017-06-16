close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Satisfied with verdict, says Maria who led Mumbai blasts' probe

A special TADA court today convicted six persons in the case. While Dossa was convicted on charges of conspiracy and murder, Salem was found guilty of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 15:18

Mumbai: Retired IPS officer Rakesh Maria, who headed the probe in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, on Friday welcomed the conviction of six persons, including mastermind Mustafa Dossa and gangster Abu Salem, in the case.

A special TADA court today convicted six persons in the case. While Dossa was convicted on charges of conspiracy and murder, Salem was found guilty of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai ahead of the blasts.

"People who hatched the conspiracy with Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai got convicted. It is a good judgement and I am satisfied with it," Maria, the former police commissioner of Mumbai, told PTI.

"People like Dossa and Salem, who got convicted today, were involved in planning, conspiracy and finance in the Mumbai blasts," Maria alleged.

"The investigation which our team carried out was accepted by the judiciary. This shows our investigation was right," he said.

Maria credited the Mumbai police team who did "massive work day and night".

A series of 13 blasts in quick succession ripped through various locations of India's financial capital on March 12, 1993 and the suburbs killing 257 people and injuring around 700.

The prime targeted locations included the Air India Building, Bombay Stock Exchange, Zaveri Bazar, then existing five star hotels, Hotel SeaRock and Hotel Juhu Centaur, and others leading to damage of public and private property worth Rs 27 crore. 

TAGS

MaharashtraMumbaiMustafa DossaAbu SalemSpecial TADA court

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

EuropeWorld

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video