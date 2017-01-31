Shiv Sena asks MNS not to field candidates in BMC polls
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) not to field candidates for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
"If it doesn`t field candidates then we believe MNS is thinking for `Marathi manus` else it`s apparent that MNS is BJP`s B team," the Shiv Sena said in a statement.
The Shiv Sena has ruled out any alliance with the MNS.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has indicated that he was not keen on any rapprochement with estranged cousin Raj Thackeray.
A day after MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar went to Matoshree (Uddhav`s residence) seeking an alliance, the Sena chief said: "I have not received any proposal. Anyway, the Sena is all prepared to go solo and we will win across Maharashtra."
The MNS leader, earlier on Sunday, was not granted an audience by Uddhav and hence he had to be content meeting Sena leaders like Anil Desai, to whom he proposed an informal alliance.
The proposal would include the MNS not fielding any candidates in constituencies where the Sena is strong and in return the Sena would not field any candidates that had sitting MNS corporators.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!