Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant shot dead in Mumbai: Reports

Mumbai: Sachin Sawant, Shiv Sena's deputy shakha pramukh of Kurar, was on Sunday shot dead in Mumbai by unidentified gunmen.

As per reports, he was rushed to the Shatabdi hospital and was declared brought dead.

Earlier, on April 20, 2018, a Shiv Sena worker was found killed by unidentified persons in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district, police had said. Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kadam had said that Shailesh Nimse (36) was found dead with his body half-burnt near Ganeshpuri.

Nimse was a local Sena leader from Shahpur tehsil.

