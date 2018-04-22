हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant shot dead in Mumbai: Reports

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead in Mumbai on Sunday.

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant shot dead in Mumbai: Reports
Pic courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Sachin Sawant, Shiv Sena's deputy shakha pramukh of Kurar, was on Sunday shot dead in Mumbai by unidentified gunmen.

As per reports, he was rushed to the Shatabdi hospital and was declared brought dead.

Earlier, on April 20, 2018, a Shiv Sena worker was found killed by unidentified persons in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district, police had said. Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kadam had said that Shailesh Nimse (36) was found dead with his body half-burnt near Ganeshpuri.

Nimse was a local Sena leader from Shahpur tehsil. 

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Shiv SenaSachin SawantMumbai
Next
Story

14 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli district

Must Watch