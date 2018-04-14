Teacher inserts wooden cane into Class 2nd student's throat for failing to solve a math problem

AHMEDNAGAR: Just because an 8-year-old could not solve a math problem, his teacher in a government school in Maharashtra allegedly pierced a wooden cane into his throat. The gruesome incident took place on Tuesday in the Zilla Parishad School in Pimpalgaon village in Karjat sub-district.

A Class II student, Rohan D Janjire, was given a math question by his teacher Chandrakant Sopan Shinde which he apparently failed to solve. In a fit of rage, Shinde picked up his cane and shoved it into the child's throat. He pierced the cane through his throat so fiercely that both wind-pipe and the food-pipe of the child were damaged.

The 8-year-old boy fell to the ground in the class, choking and writhing in pain with blood oozing out of his severely punctured throat. He was unable to speak. The incident led to a chaos in the class with all the other horrified students rushing out from the classroom. Sensing that something has gone wrong, the school authorities arrived in the class and found the injured boy. The officials rushed Rohan to a hospital in Rashin.

After initial medical examination, the boy was referred to Pune for treatment. He is currently admitted to the ICU at a Pune hospital.

The school authorities have suspended the teacher and a probe has been launched into the incident. The police have booked the accused on the complaint of the child's mother Sunita Janjire. "The accused has been booked on charges of assault but has not yet been arrested. We are monitoring the student's condition. After we record his statement, and if required, the charges may be enhanced," Karjat Police Station official S. B. Mhetre said.