हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Train services in Maharashtra disrupted due to heavy rain, waterlogging

Due to continuous rains and waterlogging between Vithalwadi and Kalyan (near level crossing gate), train services have been stopped between Badlapur and Dombivali.

Train services in Maharashtra disrupted due to heavy rain, waterlogging

MUMBAI: Heavy rains have caused train services to be disrupted between Dombivali Kalyan stations. Due to continuous rains and waterlogging between Vithalwadi and Kalyan (near level crossing gate), train services have been stopped between Badlapur and Dombivali.

Train number 11026 PUNE-BHUSAVAL Express which is leaving from Pune on Saturday has been diverted via Daund, Manmad instead of Panvel/Kalyan junction due to waterlogging between
Karjat Junction railway station and Chowk Railway Station in Mumbai division. 

Train number 11025 Bhusaval-Pune Express (now at Panvel) will be diverted via Kalyan-Karjat and 11026 Pune-Bhusaval Express has been diverted via Daund-Manmad due to waterlogging between Chouk and Karjat.

The met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Greater Mumbai and suburban areas including Thane and Palghar on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rains have caused a tree to fall on the line between Aman Lodge and Matheran. The Railways is trying to remove the tree from the tracks soon for the smooth functioning of the line.

Due to waterlogging between Chouk and Karjat above 10-12 inches rail level, train number 12126 Pragati Express and train number 17614 Nanded-Panvel Express have also been diverted via Karjat-Kalyan instead of Karjat-Panvel.

Meanwhile, Nagpur continues to reel from the battering effects of the rain it has received over the past two days. The city is also likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Saturday. Parts of Nagpur face a flood-like situation, with other parts of the city largely inundated. Holiday has been announced for all schools and colleges in the area.

Tags:
MaharashtraMumbai RainsMaharashtra rainsMaharashtra waterlogging

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close