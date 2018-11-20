4 dead, several injured in an explosion in Pulgaon Army depot in Maharashtra's Wardha

WARDHA: Four persons died and six were injured in an explosion in Pulgaon Army depot in Maharashtra's Wardha on Tuesday morning. The blast occurred when the team was destroying explosives at the depot.

The situation of an injured person is reportedly critical.

#SpotVisuals: Two killed, several injured in an explosion in Pulgaon Army depot in Wardha. Further details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/9hHbsBXLbO — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

The deceased included an ammunition factory employee and two labourers.

The impact of the blast was so strong that several nearby villages reported hearing a loud explosion.

According to emerging reports, a crate containing ammunition and bombs fell from a worker's hand leading to the explosion.

Confirming the news of the explosion, a defence official said, "Three killed in an explosion near ordnance depot in Maharashtra's Wardha district. The explosion took place near ordnance depot in Wardha while disposing of old explosives." The explosion took place around 7 am while ammunition was being unloaded, he added.

The demolition ground at the Central Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon in the district was given to Ammunition Factory, Khamaria, for demolition activities, he said.

The Pulgaon Army deport is Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) camp and the second largest ammunition depot in Asia.

In 2016, 16 people were killed in a blast at the same ammunition depot at Pulgaon.