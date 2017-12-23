Two Maharashtra youth stabbed for 'staring' at brothers

Pune: In a bizarre incident, two brothers have been arrested for allegedly knifing two youths, including one who was `staring` at them, and another who intervened in their brawl and died later, police said here on Saturday.

The incident happened late on Friday night in Morevasti area of Chikhli village, on the outskirts of the city, said investigating officer of Nigdi police station, Yogesh Awhad.

Around 10.30 p.m., one person, Atul Anil Gade, 24, was standing on the ground floor of the building where he lives while Samadhan R. More, 24 and his brother Chetan R. More, 20, were standing on the second floor of the same building,

"As Gade was `staring` at them continuously, the More brothers took objection and it resulted in a loud argument and fisticuffs. Gade`s acquaintance, Dinesh Nivrutti Patil, who was in the neighbouring building heard the ruckus and rushed down to enquire," Awhad told IANS.

As Patil attempted to end the brawl, the More brothers suddenly whipped out a knife and repeatedly stabbed both Gade and Patil in their abdomen before escaping from the scene, he said.

The stunned neighbours summoned the police who rushed the injured victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, Patil, 25, succumbed to the knife injuries on Saturday morning, and following Gade`s statement, the More brothers have been arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder, Awhad said.

Incidentally, both the victims, Gade and Patil, and the accused More brothers, hail from Jalgaon district and police are investigating the motives behind the crime, including previous group rivalry and whether the More brothers are history-sheeters.