Two NCP members shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ahmednagar

MUMBAI: Two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were on Saturday shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. The two youth wing workers have been identified as Yogesh Ralebhat and Rakesh Ralebhat. A police investigation has been initiated into the case.

The incident reportedly took place at around 6.45 pm on Saturday when 29-year-old Yogesh Ralebhat and 28-year-old Rakesh Ralebhat were shot at by three assailants. The attackers riding on a bike shot bullets from a countrymade small firearm while the two were sitting outside their shop at Jamner in the evening.

Eight bullets were reportedly shot at the two NCP members. They were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

The incident comes days after two Shiv Sena leaders – Sanjay Kotkar (35) and Vasant Anand Thube (40) – were shot dead in Ahmednagar in Maharastra. The Sena leaders were shot at hours after the result of a civic bypoll in the area was announced. NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap, a suspected shooter, and two more persons were arrested in connection with the killings.

Motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead Kotkar and Thube in Shahunagar area of Ahmednagar's Kedgaon at around 5:15 pm.

Supporters of Jagtap allegedly vandalised the office of Ahmednagar superintendent of police after he was held in connection with the killings. Bhingar Camp police arrested at least 22 people for ransacking the SP's office while 31 others are on the run, said a local police official.

"When MLA Jagtap was brought to the SP office, his supporters ransacked the window panes of the office and carried their leader on their shoulders while shouting slogans," he said.