Two Shiv Sena corporators join BJP ahead of BMC polls, allege nepotism

Mumbai: It's a blow to Shiv Sena ahead of BMC polls.

Two Shiv Sena corporators have joined BJP on Thursday.

The duo, Nana Ambole and B Panchal joined BJP in presence of Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, at the city office of the party in Dadar.

Ambole, two-term corporator from Lalbaug-Parel area, said he decided to quit the Sena as the local legislator of that party threatened to finish his political career.

"Now, I will show him my popularity among Lalbaug-Parel voters. I had merely sought BMC poll ticket for my wife," he said.

Panchal, Sena corporator from Shivajinagar-Mankhurd suburbs, said he was working for the saffron party with dedication but was disappointed with that party's MP in that area "preferred to favour his own family members, instead of sincere party workers when it came to giving poll tickets."

Former Sena corporator Prabhakar Shinde also joined BJP.