Under-construction house collapses in Mumbai's Goregaon; 3 dead

MUMBAI: A two-storey under-construction house collapsed in a chawl in Mumbai's Goregaon (West) resulting in the tragic death of at least three people on Sunday. Three others were seriously injured in the incident.

The incident took place around 9.15 AM at Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West) when the slab of the two-floor building gave way during construction, a police official said.

The structure was part of a chawl (tenement) of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), he added.

Several teams of the fire brigade and police personnel were rushed to the spot after getting information about the collapse after which the rescue operation began, he said.

At least three fire engines, one rescue van and an ambulance were deployed for the operation, the official said.

A team of NDRF was also pressed into service to carry out the rescue operation, according to news agency ANI.

#Visuals #Maharashtra: 1 person dead, 8 injured in the collapse of a portion of an under-construction building near Azad Maidan in Goregaon; NDRF present at the spot pic.twitter.com/o97s8whGfj — ANI (@ANI) 23 December 2018

At least nine people trapped inside the debris were rescued and rushed to SiddharthHospital in Goregaon, he said.

A 27-year-old man, Shravan Kumar Goremandal, was declared dead on arrival, he said.

One Subhash Chavan (38) and an unidentified person also succumbed to injuries, the official said.

Three of the injured, Mangal Bansa (35), Munna Shaikh (30) and Shekhar(35), were admitted in the hospital, while the others discharged after treatment, he said.

An accidental death report was registered at the Goregaon Police station and a probe is underway, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)