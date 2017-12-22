Union Minister Anant Geete hurt in Maharashtra road accident

RAIGAD: Union Minister for Heavy Industries Anant Geete sustained minor injuries in a road accident while on a tour of his home district here on Friday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred when Geete`s motorcade was proceeding from Khopoli to Pali and a pilot car hit Geete`s vehicle, which in turn had hit another pilot vehicle.

The pilot car had applied brakes to avoid hitting a motorcyclist who came from the opposite direction, and suddenly it had swerved.

As it braked, Geete`s car rammed into the pilot car, and another pilot vehicle behind dashed into the minister`s car, resulting in a minor pile-up.

The Shiv Sena MP from Raigad, Geete suffered minor head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Pali, before he proceeded for his engagements.

Several vehicles in his motorcade were damaged in the accident but there were no other casualties.