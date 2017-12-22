हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Union Minister Anant Geete hurt in Maharashtra road accident

The incident occurred when Geete`s motorcade was proceeding from Khopoli to Pali and a pilot car hit Geete`s vehicle, which in turn had hit another pilot vehicle.

IANS| Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 15:30 PM IST
Comments |
Union Minister Anant Geete hurt in Maharashtra road accident

RAIGAD: Union Minister for Heavy Industries Anant Geete sustained minor injuries in a road accident while on a tour of his home district here on Friday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred when Geete`s motorcade was proceeding from Khopoli to Pali and a pilot car hit Geete`s vehicle, which in turn had hit another pilot vehicle.

The pilot car had applied brakes to avoid hitting a motorcyclist who came from the opposite direction, and suddenly it had swerved.

As it braked, Geete`s car rammed into the pilot car, and another pilot vehicle behind dashed into the minister`s car, resulting in a minor pile-up.

The Shiv Sena MP from Raigad, Geete suffered minor head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Pali, before he proceeded for his engagements.

Several vehicles in his motorcade were damaged in the accident but there were no other casualties.

 

Tags:
Anant GeeteMaharashtraAnant Geeta road accidentRaigad
Next
Story

Adarsh housing scam: Relief for Ashok Chavan, Bombay HC sets aside sanction to prosecute him

Trending