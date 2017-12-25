Union Minister fumes over doctor's absence from hospital, asks him to join Naxals

Chandrapur: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Monday got angry with a doctor who didn't attend a hospital inauguration ceremony in Maharashtra.

On being told that the civil surgeon was on leave, the minister lost his temper and asked, "I am a minister chosen by democracy. In spite of knowing about my arrival, what is the use of going on leave?"

Ahir added, "If they don't believe in democracy then they should join Naxals, we will put bullets in them," ANI reported.

I am a democratically elected minister, despite knowing that I am coming here why did the doctor go on leave? If they don't believe in democracy then they should join Naxals, we will put bullets in them: Hansraj Ahir,MoS Home at a hospital inauguration in Maharashtra's Chandrapur pic.twitter.com/xmGytpw1D0 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia districts are Naxal-affected areas of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, striking government doctors in Rajasthan on Monday refused to resume their duties in hospitals where patients faced difficulties.

The doctors are accusing the government of not executing the promises made to them last month and taking vindictive action against them.

The in-service government doctors went on an indefinite strike on December 16 against the arrest of some of their fellow doctors under the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA). The act was invoked after the doctors threatened that they would go on strike, as per PTI.

As many as 86 doctors had been arrested before the Rajasthan high court on Tuesday directed the agitating doctors to resume their duties and assured them that no doctor would be arrested.

(With Agency inputs)