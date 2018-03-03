Viral video: Fierce fight between tiger and sloth bear in Maharashtra's Tadoba National Park

New Delhi: A video of a fierce battle between a tiger and a bear has gone viral. The video is of Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra state.

As per reports, the fight began when the tiger attacked the female sloth bear. The tiger was said to be cooling itself in a watering hole when the mother bear and her cub reached the spot.

Matkasur, the tiger, is said to view the territory as it's own. In the video, the tiger is seen struggling to pin the bear down.

Later, the sloth bear becomes the more dominant one in the fight. It can even be seen charging after the tiger.

In the end, the tiger can be seen being chased away by the sloth bear.

Watch the video below (courtesy: DNA):

Both the animals suffered injuries in the attack, while the young cub ran away during the fight.

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is one of the largest national parks in Maharashtra and is one of India's 50 'Project Tiger' - tiger reserves. Its name 'Tadoba' is derived from the name of God 'Tadoba' or 'Taru' which is praised by local tribal people, whereas 'Andhari' is derived from the name of Andhari river.

It experiences high temperatures during summer months.