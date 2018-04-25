Wife gave 'supari' to kill Shiv Sena leader Shailesh Nimse over illicit relationship, says police

Thane: Police claimed to have cracked the murder of Shiv Sena leader Shailesh Nimse on Wednesday with the arrest of his wife and a 'contract killer'.

Police had recovered his half-burnt body on April 20 near Devchole village in Bhiwandi tehsil. Nimse (43) was Sena's former office-bearer of Shahapur tehsil.

Thane: Wife of Shiv Sena leader from Shahapur Shailesh Nimse & one man, arrested for murdering the leader. His half-burnt body was found on 20 April. Search for 3 more accused underway. Police say Nimse's wife had made murder plan due to his illicit relationship with other woman. pic.twitter.com/TX3mxyaUpp — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2018

Addressing a press conference, Thane Rural Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kadam said the two accused - Pramod Lute (32) and the victim's wife Sakshi alias Vaishali Nimse (34) - were arrested. He added that said Sakshi had hatched the conspiracy to kill her husband over his illicit relationship with another woman and gave the 'supari' to Lute. She is said to have given the contract to Lute by offering Rs 1.50 lakh and apparently paid it in two instalments.

"Police had earlier detained Lute as part of the probe. During his interrogation, he admitted that he killed Nimse with the help of his friends and disposed of the body at Ganeshpuri," Kadam said.

"The deceased was in an illicit relationship with another woman. Since his wife knew about it, they used to frequently quarrel over the issue. Nimse used to beat his wife and she feared that he would desert her and deprive her of the property rights," he further said, as per PTI.

"The conspiracy to murder Nimse was hatched at Lute's house at Atgaon in Shahapur. As planned, the door of the house was kept ajar on the night of April 20 to let the killers enter easily. Once they came in, they strangulated Nimse using a belt. Thereafter, they took his body in his car and burnt it at Devchole village," he went on to say, giving details of the case.

They also placed a liquor bottle near the body and parked his car some distance away. They had earlier decided that the body should be half-burnt so that final rites can be performed later, he added.

(With Agency inputs)