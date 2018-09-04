Will kidnap the girl you love: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam tells youngsters

MUMBAI: In a big embarrassment for the ruling BJP in Maharashtra, one of its lawmakers on Tuesday courted a controversy by saying that he will kidnap a girl even if she refuses a proposal from a boy and help him elope with her.

The controversial comments were made by BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who came under severe attack from ally Shiv Sena and other parties.

Kadam had made the controversial remarks at a 'dahi handi' event in his suburban Ghatkopar assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night.

"You (youngsters) can meet me for any work," he had told a huge gathering of youngsters there.

A video clip of the event later surfaced in which Kadam can be seen saying that he was flooded with requests from youngsters to help them after girls rejected their proposal.

"I will help, 100 percent. Come (to me) with your parents. What will I do if parents approve? I will kidnap the girl concerned and hand her over to you (for marriage)," he told the crowd in Marathi.

Whenever you need me, call me. Say you've proposed a girl & she isn't ready&you need help. It'll be wrong but I'll help. What will I do? I'll go&talk to your parents, &if they say they like the girl, we'll help you elope: BJP MLA Ram Kadam during Dahi Handi celebrations yesterday pic.twitter.com/y0W6hITdxg — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018

Kadam also reportedly shared his mobile number with the crowd.

When quizzed about his controversial statement, Kadam said that his remarks were distorted.

Demanding an apology from the MLA, the Shiv Sena asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state's home minister, what action would be taken against Kadam for making a statement that "threatens the safety of girls".

The Congress also called for Kadam's arrest, while the NCP that said his comments exposed "Ravana-like" face of the ruling party.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to slam the MLA offering to marry off girls "against their will".

"Ashamed and disgraced that he sits in the legislative assembly of Maharashtra- a land of culture & women liberty," he tweeted.

One BJP MLA has offered from a stage to help boys kidnap girls and marry them even against the will of the girls. I guess he believes marriage is like forming a govt. Ashamed and disgraced that he sits in the legislative assembly of Maharashtra- a land of culture & women liberty — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 4, 2018

Not just an outright apology from him, but I’d want to know from the Home Minister of Maharashtra what action will be taken for openly making such statements that threaten the safety of girls and offering safety to those wanting to kidnap them. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 4, 2018

"Not just an outright apology from him, but I'd want to know from the Home Minister of Maharashtra what action will be taken for openly making such statements that threaten the safety of girls and offering safety to those wanting to kidnap them," he added.

Opposition Leader in Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said Kadam's remarks were unfortunate and condemnable. "The state government should immediately arrest him," he said.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil said, "Cases should be filed against Kadam if a girl is kidnapped in Maharashtra as the MLA himself is encouraging their kidnapping."

"He should apologise. I am sure women members of the Assembly will pose questions to him," Patil said.

State NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said Kadam was speaking the language of abducting girls.

(With PTI Inputs)