Main khuli aakhon se sapne dekhta hoon, claims Shivraj Singh Chouhan

INDORE: After claiming that roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than those in the United States, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he dreams while he is wide awake and tries to make them a reality.

"Main khuli aakhon se sapne dekhta hoon aur use poora karne mein poora dum laga deta hoon, iss liye Madhya Pradesh badal raha hai. (I dream with my eyes wide open and put in all my efforts to turn those dreams into reality. This is why MP is transforming," Chouhan said while addressing the Friends of MP Conclave 2018 in Indore.

He also added that the state is foremost in the world in terms of Agriculture. "We are consistently maintaining a double-digit growth rate. Significant efforts have been put to develop infrastructure in the state," the CM claimed.

In October 2017, Chouhan while speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum meeting in Washington said: "When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on the road, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States."

He had also claimed that MP is better than America, England and several other countries."Our Madhya Pradesh is far better than America, England and some other countries. It is important to have positive thinking to see it. It is necessary to have a sense of pride in your state. People with slave mentality can believe that other countries are better than their own,” he had said.