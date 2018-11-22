हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao plans to bid adieu to boxing in 2021

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao is planning to fight until 2021 before hanging up the gloves for good  

Manny Pacquiao plans to bid adieu to boxing in 2021
Image credit:Twitter/@mannypacquiao

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has revealed that he is planning to put an end to his illustrious career after three years.

The 39-year-old said that the plan is to fight until 2021 and hang up the gloves for good, TMZ Sports reported.

Pacquiao is next slated to take on American boxer Adrien Broner on January 19. Commenting on the same, the pugilist said that losing is not an option for him.

Pacquaio`s last fight came in July against Lucas Matthysse of Argentina in which he had registered a resounding victory.In 2015, the boxer had lost a much-anticipated bout against lightweight champion Floyd Mayweather.Pacquaio is currently the only eight-division world champion in boxing.

Tags:
Manny PacquiaoBoxingFloyd MayweatherAdrien Broner

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close