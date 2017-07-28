close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

18 probes assigned to SFIO based on market research

He was responding to a query on the number of firms operating in the country without getting themselves registered with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 15:23
18 probes assigned to SFIO based on market research

New Delhi: As many as 18 investigations were assigned to the SFIO based on reports submitted by its market research and analysis unit, the government said on Friday.

The Market Research and Analysis Unit (MRAU) was set up at the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in 2009.

"During the last two years, the MRAU has submitted 28 research reports based on which investigations were assigned to the SFIO in respect of 18 companies," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The SFIO comes under the administrative control of the corporate affairs ministry.

In a separate written reply, the minister said action was taken against five "unregistered companies" during the last three years.

He was responding to a query on the number of firms operating in the country without getting themselves registered with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

To a question related to corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity under the Companies Act, the minister said there is no proposal to "incorporate more activities under schedule VII of the Act".

The Schedule VII lists the activities that can be undertaken by companies under their CSR policies, Meghwal said in another written reply.

Under the Act, certain classes of profitable companies are required to shell out at least 2 percent of their 3-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities. In case of non-expenditure, such entities are required to provide the reasons for the same to the ministry.

TAGS

SFIOMarket Research and Analysis Unit (MRAU)Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)Registrar of Companies (RoC)Corporate social responsibility (CSR)unregistered companiesCompanies Act

From Zee News

Google&#039;s DeepMind creates Artificial Intelligence that can &#039;&#039;imagine&#039;&#039;
Technology

Google's DeepMind creates Artificial Intelligence that...

Pay Rs 579 crore in share transfer dispute, Supreme Court tells SpiceJet
Companies

Pay Rs 579 crore in share transfer dispute, Supreme Court t...

Technology

Draft of new telecom policy by December-end: Telecom secret...

BRICS Meeting: GST lauded by heads of revenue in China
Economy

BRICS Meeting: GST lauded by heads of revenue in China

Economy

Government panel examining various aspects of virtual curre...

Sebi&#039;s new bond rules to reduce corporates&#039; funding sources: Fitch Ratings
Markets

Sebi's new bond rules to reduce corporates' fundi...

Gold slides Rs 150 on global cues, muted local demand
Bullion News

Gold slides Rs 150 on global cues, muted local demand

ONGC wins Government&#039;s nod for Rs 7,738 crore GSPC stake buy
Companies

ONGC wins Government's nod for Rs 7,738 crore GSPC sta...

Amazon wobble creates ripples across worldwide stock markets
International Business

Amazon wobble creates ripples across worldwide stock market...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video