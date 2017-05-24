77 lakh new subscribers signed up: EPFO

Kolkata: In the Employees` Enrolment Campaign, 2017, an Employees` Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), as many as 77 lakh new subscribers have been enrolled.

"Under the campaign, we have set a target to enroll one crore new subscribers. So far, we have enrolled 77 lakh new subscribers," EPFO`s Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner S.B.Sinha said here at a workshop organised by Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The retirement fund body had launched the campaign from January this year for a period of three months ending March 31. Later, the campaign was extended till June 30.

The campaign was to provide opportunity to the employers to voluntarily come forward and declare details of all such employees who were entitled for PF (provident fund) membership between April 1, 2009 to December 31, 2016, but could not be enrolled for any reason.

It aims to extend PF benefits to employees hitherto deprived of it.

Sinha however said the responses have been "poor" in West Bengal under the campaign programme.

According to him, Bengal had a target to enrol six lakhs subscribers but only achieved around 56 per cent of target so far.

With IANS Inputs