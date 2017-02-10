close
Assembly Elections 2017

Ajay Tyagi appointed Sebi chief

PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 19:57
New Delhi: Senior Finance Ministry official Ajay Tyagi was on Friday appointed as chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

He will succeed U K Sinha, whose extended tenure ends on March 1.

Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is at present Additional Secretary (Investment) in the Department of Economic Affairs and handles capital market, among others.

Tyagi has been appointed as chairman of the Sebi an official order said.

 

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 19:57
