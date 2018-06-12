हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Avenue Supermarts market cap crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Shares of Avenue Supermarts got listed on bourses on March 21, 2017.

New Delhi: The market capitalisation of Avenue Supermarts, operator of DMart chain of outlets, had hit Rs 1 lakh crore mark on Monday.

Led by the gain in the stock, the company's m-cap moved to Rs 1,00,075.07 crore (at 1.30 pm) on Tuesday. The share price of the company was was quoting 1.61 percent up at Rs 1,603.55 a piece.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts got listed on bourses on March 21, 2017. Since listing, the stock has gained over 149 percent.

Avenue Supermarts' billionaire promoter Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani last month sold 47.30 lakh shares of the company for over Rs 643 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Damani offloaded 47.30 lakh shares, amounting to 0.76 percent stake in Avenue Supermarts.

At the end of March quarter of 2017-18, Damani held about 24.60 crore shares or 39.41 per cent stake in Avenue Supermarts. Damani, a low profile investor, made his way into the billionaire list and among the top 20 richest Indians, with a blockbuster listing of Avenue Supermarts last year.

