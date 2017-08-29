Bank of Baroda, Tata Power fall up to 3% on exclusion from Nifty 50

New Delhi: Shares of Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, Tata Motors DVR and ACC Ltd fell up to 3 percent lower on Tuesday as these companies will move out of the NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 29.

The scrip of Bank of Baroda slipped 2.91 percent to Rs 140.05, Tata Power fell 2.4 percent to Rs 76.95, Tata Motors DVR declined 2.19 percent to Rs 220.25, and ACC lost 0.78 percent to Rs 1,801.50 on NSE.

Tata Motors that carry differential voting rights (DVRs) will move out of the NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 29.

The other three companies that will be dropped from the index are Tata Power, ACC Ltd and Bank of Baroda, Indian Index Services and Product (IISL), an arm of NSE, said in a statement yesterday.

In their places, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and UPL will be included in the index.

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 0.78 percent to Rs 466.95 and UPL went up 0.12 percent to Rs 840.15.

Bajaj Finance, however, fell by 3 percent to Rs 1,773.40.

Apart from Nifty 50, the exchange has made changes to several indices, including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Full Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 50 and Nifty Full Smallcap 100.

Besides, changes have been done in sectoral indices such as metal, IT, private bank, PSU bank, realty, commodities, infrastructure and services, among others.