close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bank, realty, auto stocks extend fall; plunge up to 9%

The BSE bank index fell by 1.66 percent to end at 27,885.86.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 17:34
Bank, realty, auto stocks extend fall; plunge up to 9%

New Delhi: Rate sensitive stocks like banking, realty and auto continued their fall for the second straight session, plunging by up to 9 percent, after the RBI policy announcement failed to enthuse investors.

Shares of Punjab National Bank dropped 5.98 percent, Bank of Baroda declined 3.16 percent, Yes Bank lost 2.42 percent, State Bank of India (2.24 percent), AXIS Bank (2.01 percent) and ICICI Bank (1.99 percent) on BSE.

Also Federal Bank fell by 1.52 percent, Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.32 percent), HDFC Bank (1.04 percent) and Indusind Bank (0.86 percent).

The BSE bank index fell by 1.66 percent to end at 27,885.86.

Realty stocks also saw heavy selling, with Unitech tumbling 8.88 percent, HDIL (2.80 percent), Phoenix Mills Ltd (1.78 percent), DLF (1.48 percent), Godrej Properties (1.28 percent) and Sobha Ltd (0.86 percent).

The BSE realty index declined by 0.73 percent to end at 2,166.93.

From the auto pack, Tata Motors dipped 1.74 percent, Maruti Suzuki India (0.98 percent) and TVS Motor (0.28 percent).

The BSE auto index fell by 0.66 percent to close at 24,620.51.

"Disappointed by yesterday's decision of the central bank, interest rate sensitive stocks were under pressure today. If RBI has shifted its stance from neutral to accommodative the extent of the impact could have been minimal," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

After a 10-month pause, the Reserve Bank yesterday cut benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percent to over 6-year low.

The repo rate, at which RBI lends to banks, is now down to 6 percent.

The 30-share BSE benchmark index ended the day with a loss of 238.86 points at 32,237.88.

TAGS

BSERBITata MotorsPNBRate sensitive stocksBank of BarodaFederal BankYes BankState Bank of India

From Zee News

Vodafone Play partners with Discovery
Companies

Vodafone Play partners with Discovery

Aadhaar-authenticated Direct Benefit Transfer portal launched
Personal Finance

Aadhaar-authenticated Direct Benefit Transfer portal launch...

BMW 320d Edition Sport launched at Rs 38.6 lakh
Automobiles

BMW 320d Edition Sport launched at Rs 38.6 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha AMT launched at Rs 7.01 lakh
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha AMT launched at Rs 7.01 lakh

Don&#039;t come on visit visas for job hunting in UAE: Indians told
Economy

Don't come on visit visas for job hunting in UAE: Indi...

Sensex slumps 239 points; bank, realty, auto stocks plunge up to 9%
Markets

Sensex slumps 239 points; bank, realty, auto stocks plunge...

HP unveils new POS system with enhanced security
Technology

HP unveils new POS system with enhanced security

&#039;&#039;Valuation of Sahara India Life only after tribunal decision&#039;&#039;
Companies

''Valuation of Sahara India Life only after tribu...

Solar Industries Q1 net profit up 16.28%
Companies

Solar Industries Q1 net profit up 16.28%

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video