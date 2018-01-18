Banks fuel markets bull run: 5 reasons why stock markets hit new peaks

Mumbai: Continuing their winning run for the second straight day, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh closing peaks of 35,260 and 10,817, respectively, with banking counters leading the rally on Thursday.

Foreign investors have been supporting the ongoing rally by pumping sizeable funds into domestic markets. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) put in Rs 625.13 crore in stocks on net basis yesterday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 168.61 crore, provisional data showed.

Here are 5 reasons why stock markets hit new peaks