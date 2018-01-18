हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Banks fuel markets bull run: 5 reasons why stock markets hit new peaks

Sustained FII inflows and fresh spell of buying by domestic institutional investors too kept the momentum going for the domestic bourses.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 18, 2018, 17:42 PM IST
Mumbai: Continuing their winning run for the second straight day, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh closing peaks of 35,260 and 10,817, respectively, with banking counters leading the rally on Thursday.

Foreign investors have been supporting the ongoing rally by pumping sizeable funds into domestic markets. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) put in Rs 625.13 crore in stocks on net basis yesterday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 168.61 crore, provisional data showed.

Here are 5 reasons why stock markets hit new peaks

  1. Sustained FII inflows and fresh spell of buying by domestic institutional investors too kept the momentum going for the domestic bourses.
     
  2. Besides, optimism over encouraging Q3 earnings by some more companies and upcoming Budget bolstered sentiment.
     
  3. Banking counters remained in focus amid reports that the government is considering raising the foreign investment ceiling in private banks to 100 percent and in public sector lenders to 49 percent.
     
  4. Government's plan to not widen the net borrowings gave additional legs to market that has been pricing in the potential for further fiscal deficit slippage. FDI plans for banks and GST meeting also meant that indices opened with a gap up, but such successive days of record peaks attracted profit-booking following a mixed bag of earnings and approaching derivatives expiry.
     
  5. Also, there have been expectations that the GST Council might consider a host of proposals to simplify procedure for filing of returns, registration of large entities and lower tax on some items.

 

