Blockbuster debut for Dixon Tech; shares zoom over 54%

The stock opened the day at Rs 2,725, reflecting a sharp gain of 54.30 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 12:15
New Delhi: Shares of consumer electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies on Monday made a spectacular debut on the bourses, surging over 54 percent against the issue price of Rs 1,766.

The stock opened the day at Rs 2,725, reflecting a sharp gain of 54.30 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

It later touched a high of Rs 2,998.90, up 69.81 per cent.

At NSE, shares of the company listed at Rs 2,725, soaring 54.3 per cent from the issue price.

The company commands a market valuation of Rs 3,287.90 crore.

On the equity volume front, 6.04 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 38 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the morning trade.

Dixon Technologies' IPO was oversubscribed 117.83 times during September 6-8.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 134.66 times, non-institutional investors - 345.61 times and retail individual investors - 10.60 times.

The company had fixed the price band at Rs 1,760-1,766.

TAGS

Dixon TechnologiesBSEIssue priceNSEmarket valuationDixon Tech shares

